Naomi responded to a fan’s comment regarding last week’s incident where she got pulled over by police and her husband Jimmy Uso ended up being arrested:

I was NOT ticketed, I was NOT drinking, leaving the lot I was unaware that it exits to a 1 way street (it was dark snow no signs no traffic I was pulled immediately made a mistake and I own it) as for my husband he’s more of a man you’ll ever be & I’ll leave it at that #blocked https://t.co/ymRRanIQeH

— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 22, 2019