Naomi Shares A Moment With Jimmy Uso, Triple H On Bray Wyatt Winning The WWE Title, Wyatt Tweets
Published On 02/13/2017 | News
– Below is video of new SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi celebrating with husband Jimmy Uso after her big win at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view:
– Triple H tweeted the following on Bray Wyatt capturing the WWE Title at Elimination Chamber:
A man of his own creation.
He followed his own path..
..to the @WWE Championship.
Congratulations to @WWEBrayWyatt. #WWEChamber #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/r8Fagu5drR
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 13, 2017
Bray also tweeted, declaring the Era of Wyatt:
#EraOfWyatt pic.twitter.com/sCwBRM5n9l
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 13, 2017