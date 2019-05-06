Naomi Shows Off Her New Hair (Photos), Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

— Naomi now has rainbow colored hair.
While backstage at tonight’s WWE live event in Evansville, Indiana, the Raw Superstar took to social media to show off her colorful new look.
#WWEEvansville 💙💚💛🧡❤️ pic.twitter.com/C5zRUecqsx
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 6, 2019
Thanks everyone who helped me pick this color 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/BGxaEQgjGQ
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 6, 2019
