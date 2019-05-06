Naomi Shows Off Her New Hair (Photos), Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

— Naomi now has rainbow colored hair.

While backstage at tonight’s WWE live event in Evansville, Indiana, the Raw Superstar took to social media to show off her colorful new look.

— Rob Schamberger paints WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics on this week’s edition of Canvas 2 Canvas. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce appear in the video to review the painting, calling it iconic.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR