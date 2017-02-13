Naomi’s First Shoot As Champion (Video), Fans On Bray Wyatt And Naomi, Alexa Bliss Reacts To Loss

– Below is video from Naomi’s first shoot as new WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who has the greater chance of holding their title through to WrestleMania 33 – Naomi or new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. As of this writing, 60% believe Wyatt has the better chance of going into WrestleMania with the gold.

– Daniel Bryan confirmed on Talking Smack that Alexa Bliss will get her SmackDown Women’s Title rematch soon. Bliss posted the following after Elimination Chamber, promising she will get her title back: