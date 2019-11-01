Natalya Comments On Her WWE Crown Jewel Match

Natalya discussed her match against Lacey Evans at the Crown Jewel PPV in Saudi Arabia:
I’d been dreaming of this moment for a long time and tonight was for every girl and every woman who has had a dream. Tonight proved dreams do come true and we can make this world a better place together❤️ pic.twitter.com/GTj6thqjT4
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) 31 October 2019
EXCLUSIVE: @NatByNature did it for every little girl out there as she discusses her history making match in Saudi Arabia. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/PYCpr0CqRA
— WWE (@WWE) 31 October 2019