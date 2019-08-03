Natalya Comments On Ronda Rousey’s Status With WWE

In an interview with NYPost.com, Natalya commented on Ronda Rousey’s status with WWE:

“Ronda I think misses it a lot. I think that she misses it. I think that she definitely wants to come back, but I think that she’s so focused on having a family and that’s something. … When Ronda makes a promise to somebody, she stands by her word. And she really wants to have a family and she’s really focused on that with her husband Travis.”

“So I believe that that right now is her main focus, but I also think she still has a lot of unfinished business is WWE and so, for me, because she kind of fell in love with it more than she even realized she would, I think she’ll be back, but it’s all about timing and I just think her family is coming first right now and I think every woman can relate to that.”