Natalya Cuts Another Heel Promo, Xavier Woods As Guest Judge, Finn Balor – Sting Action Figure Video

– WWE posted this video with Corey Graves calling a Finn Balor vs. Sting action figure match, courtesy of Ringside Collectibles:

– Xavier Woods has been announced as a judge for the first annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards. The awards will be announced via social media on January 10th and then there will be a big awards party on January 28th in San Francisco. This is also Royal Rumble weekend, which might make it hard for Woods to attend.

– As seen on last night’s SmackDown, Natalya admitted to attacking Nikki Bella at Survivor Series and then attacked Carmella. In this video from Talking Smack, Natalya rants more about Nikki and says she’s tired of Nikki being looked at the prettiest and the best wrestler. She says her family should’ve got the Total Divas spin-off, not the Bellas family. She’s tired of always being at the end of the line and she’s not putting up with it anymore. She’s tired of being second-prettiest and says she should be the one walking red carpets and getting magazine covers. Natalya says there is no women’s revolution without her because she’s royalty.