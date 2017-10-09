Natalya On How She Retained At HIAC, Kurt Angle KFC Commercial, Kofi Kingston Reacts To HIAC (Video)

– As noted, The Usos defeated The New Day to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions at WWE Hell In a Cell last night. Above is video of Kofi Kingston talking about how he watched his brothers go to war and what it was like to be helpless while Xavier Woods and Big E took the beating from The Usos. Kofi says the two teams have gone at it for weeks now, elevating the tag team division, and this was the only way for it to end, inside the Cell. Kofi goes on and says he couldn’t be more proud of Woods and Big E.

– Below is video of SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya after retaining her title via disqualification over Charlotte Flair last night at HIAC. Natalya says she is proud of her win because she’s the best there is, was and ever will be, and The Harts will always be better than The Flairs.

– Below is the latest WWE – KFC commercial, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as Col. Sanders. Sanders will be a playable character in the WWE 2K18 video game. The ad also features Heath Slater.