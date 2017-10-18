Natalya On Paige Returning To The Ring, Winning The SmackDown Women’s Championship

With Natalya on top of the SmackDown LIVE Women’s Division, will Paige be one of her challengers in the near future?

During an interview with Planeta Wrestling, Natalya was asked to give thoughts on Paige apparent return to the ring.

“I can’t wait for Paige to come back,” Natalya said. “I love wrestling Paige, she’s one of my favorite opponents. But if she thinks that she’s going to take my Smackdown Women’s Championship, she’s got another thing coming. I’m gonna be the Smackdown Women’s Champion forever. I would love to dance again with Paige in the ring, but she’s definitely not taking my championship.”

Natalya also talked about winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam, which was the first time she had won a title since November 2010.

“I felt like it would happen,” Natalya said.

“When we got the women’s championships, I felt like this is part of my destiny. I grew up in this huge, incredible wrestling family, but I’ve never ridden on my family’s coattails. I’ve always fought very hard to have everything that I have on my own, and I’d feel like it would be a huge injustice to myself, to Nattie, to not say that I was once a women’s champion.

“So for me to be [Smackdown] women’s champion now, it just feels like it’s destiny, that it was meant to be and it was part of my wrestling journey. I really feel like it’s been one of those important things that was a life lesson to me about not giving up and persevering. It makes me happy to know that my intuition to keep going and stick it out, through all the bumps and bruises that it was worth it.”