Natalya On Paige’s WWE Return, James Storm Addresses The Young Bucks, AJ Styles Praises HIAC PPV

– In a recent interview with Planeta Wrestling, Natalya commented on Paige coming back to WWE soon:

“I can’t wait for Paige to come back,” Natalya said. “I love wrestling Paige, she’s one of my favorite opponents. But if she thinks that she’s gonna take my SmackDown Women’s Championship, she’s got another thing coming. I’m gonna be the SmackDown Women’s Champion forever. I would love to dance again with Paige in the ring, but she’s definitely not taking my championship.”

– During a recent TNA media call, James Storm commented on The Young Bucks doing superkicks in matches:

“I think if they want to do it, it’s up to them. They make money off it; other people do it. That’s fine. But when I’m in a match with someone, it only gets used once. I always say, they can knock people down with theirs, but I knock people out. You didn’t see Shawn Michaels throwing four, five, six superkicks in a match. It’s just one of those things – Shawn protected it, I’ve been using it for 15 years. Any time I’m in the ring, I try to protect it as well.”

– In an interview with Planeta Wrestling, AJ Styles praised the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV:

“I believe that it was the best big show that we’ve put on this year,” Styles said. “I think from top to bottom there were great matches, and they were all a little bit different from start to finish. It started with Hell In A Cell, it ended with Hell In A Cell, surprises happened, I thought that it was a really great show. It was the best of the year.”