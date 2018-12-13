Natalya On Using Jim Neidhart In Storyline With Ruby Riott

Natalya recently spoke with Yahoo! Sports about using her late father in the current storyline with Ruby Riott to which she addressed her take on the topic.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in San Diego, CA at the Valley View Casino Center on the USA Network, a table with an image of Jim Neidhart was used to promote the match. Here is what she had to say:

“A lot of people have asked me, girls that I work with backstage, other superstars, people at home, if I’m OK with this storyline and how do I feel about it,” Neidhart told Yahoo Sports. “For me, this is what is going on in my life, this is the elephant in the room.”

“In some weird way, this storyline has been strangely therapeutic because anything I’m feeling I can get it out,” Natalie explained. “If I need to cry, I can get it out. I can let everybody see it, hear it and I can take the WWE universe on this journey with me. I need to speak the truth and I need to remind the world that my dad was a WWE star, he was special and everyone can feel that with me.”