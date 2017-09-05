Natalya On Who She Wants To Win The MYC, Tyson Kidd Seminar, John Cena Reviews Mercedes (Video)

– Above is the latest episode of John Cena’s “Auto Geek” series from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel. This episode features Cena reviewing a 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG.

– WWE producer Tyson Kidd, billed by his real name TJ Wilson, will be hosting a training seminar for Curt Hawkins’ Create A Pro Academy on Thursday, October 26th in Hicksville, NY. You can order tickets for the $50 event at this link.

– As noted, the live finals of The Mae Young Classic on September 12th from Las Vegas will feature Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya tweeted the following on wanting Baszler to win. Natalya often trains with Baszler and other members of MMA’s Four Horsewomen.