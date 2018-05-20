Natalya On Women Being Left Off WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Card

Natalya was interviewed by JOE.ie during WWE’s recent European tour. In this interview, she spoke about the female talent being left off the card of the Greatest Royal Rumble event. Here is what she had to say:

“Rome wasn’t built in a day, as they say, but I think definitely we’ll get there, I’m excited about it,” said Natalya. “I was talking with several of the male talents that were over in Saudi Arabia, and Roman Reigns said it was just so incredible, and that he can’t wait to go back. So it’s exciting for us to think about going there. I think one day I’ll be there for sure.”