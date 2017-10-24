Natalya Responds To Alexa Bliss Promo, Updates On Nikki Bella – DWTS, Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman

– While RAW General Manager Kurt Angle confirmed WWE Champion Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for Survivor Series during his opening promo on this week’s RAW, Paul Heyman and Lesnar still appeared in the ring later on to officially accept the challenge. The Beast and The Modern Day Maharaja will face off at the November 19th Survivor Series pay-per-view in a non-title match. Above is video from the segment with Heyman and Lesnar.

– John Cena, Brie Bella, mom Kathy and Maryse were in the crowd for Monday’s Dancing With The Stars episode on ABC. Nikki Bella received a season-high 36 score for her Argentine Tango performance on Movie Night with partner Artem Chigvintsev. After surviving another elimination, Nikki and Artem will now dance next twice next Monday night for a Halloween-themed episode that features team dances. WWE announced the following on this week’s performance:

Nikki Bella brings a romantic tango to the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom Nikki Bella isn’t hanging up her dancing shoes just yet! The Superstar is still in the hunt for the Mirror Ball Trophy on “Dancing with the Stars” after an Argentine Tango on Movie Night of Season 25 of ABC’s reality hit. Nikki received a 36 out of 40 for the foreign film-influenced tango with professional partner Artem Chigvintsev, bringing a dreamy, French twist to the ballroom, as John Cena, Brie Bella, Maryse and mom Kathy watched from the audience. “That was so romantic, what you would expect from a foreign film, from a foreign language – the language of love,” guest judge Shania Twain said of the dance, which was done to a French song. “That was beautiful, very elegant.” Judge Bruno Tonioli agreed: “You just presented a little side of yourself that you should explore. It was like a French perfume, intriguing, like it never leaves your mind.” After the judges’ scores and comments, Nikki and Artem were informed early on Monday’s episode that they were safe from elimination! Nikki still needs your votes to stay in the running for The Mirror Ball Trophy. Call to vote for Nikki toll-free at 1-800-868-3409. (Save this number, as it will be Nikki and Artem’s number to dial each week!) Note, only your first nine votes count, and phonelines stay open for only 60 minutes after the finish of “Dancing with the Stars” in your local time zone. You can also vote nine times online at dwtsvote.abc.go.com. See Nikki dance twice next Monday when “Dancing with the Stars” returns to ABC at 8/7 C for a special Halloween-theme episode, including team dances.

– As noted, SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is now official for the Survivor Series pay-per-view. Natalya made the following post-RAW tweet in response to the in-ring promo from Bliss: