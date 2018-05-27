Natalya Reveals What Sasha Banks & Bayley Did For When She Joined The Raw Roster

Longtime WWE star Natalya was moved over to Monday Night Raw in the Superstar Shake-Up last month. She recently wrote an article for the Calgary Sun about her experience so far joining the Raw Women’s division. In this piece, she gave some praise to Sasha Banks and Bayley while working the recent WWE UK Tour.

“I have also enjoyed spending time with Sasha Banks and Bayley, who were also my tag-team partners on the tour. They always made sure I had first dibs on everything from the food in catering to my seat on our tour bus and the charter plane we flew on because as Sasha put it, “You have veteran status, Nattie! You deserve it!”

They went above and beyond to welcome me into the Raw locker room and to show me such respect. They are not only great friends, but good people”