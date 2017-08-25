Natalya Says She Almost Broke Character At WWE SummerSlam

In a blog posted on CalgarySun.com, Natalya talked about her Smackdown Live Women’s Title victory at Summerslam. Here is an excerpt:

“I can’t stop myself from replaying that moment when Naomi tapped out to the Sharpshooter and the ref signalled the end of that match, and my women’s championship drought. I was so happy that I was shaking and wanted to burst into tears when I took that title and launched it above my head.

So lost in a moment that I’ve dreamed of since I was a young girl that I almost forgot to stay in character. I am currently a ‘bad girl’ in the WWE! I composed myself and saved the tears for when I got backstage. I also should have worn waterproof mascara, but I digress.

Raising that championship, which has been held by so many great women before me, symbolized so much for me. Not only I am representing the WWE’s talented women’s division, but I’m also a role model for young girls around the world chasing their own dreams. For most of my life, I’ve envisioned that moment I was crowned the women’s champ. After 10 years in WWE, my vision became a reality.”