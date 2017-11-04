Natalya Speaks Out About Having An Eating Disorder

WWE Smackdown Live Women’s Champion Natalya recently appeared on Lilian Garcia’s podcast and talked about having an eating disorder when she was younger:

Natalya: “I think your childhood has a huge effect on you, and I think it did affect me because I didn’t really have a father figure until I was an adult. And I realized there may have been some animosity or anger…And it’s funny because Alexa Bliss talked about having an eating disorder, and this is the first time I’ve ever talked about this – Natty exclusive! I had an eating disorder when I was eighteen, and it spanned the course of about three years. In the course of two months – the summer that my uncle Owen died – I lost 40 pounds in two months, and my family was really scared, and I was really angry at them. And I didn’t realize it until years later, how crazy and scary I looked.”

Garcia: “How does that make you feel right now, being able to share this?”

Natalya: “It’s a little bit liberating, and I’ve actually talked to Alexa Bliss, and I said, ‘I just give you so much credit for being able to talk about it.’ Since that happened, I’ve never been able to share that publicly with anyone. But then I thought, since she talked about her situation, it made me really respect her more because we can actually raise awareness, and help teach young girls that going through something like this is really common. Lots of people go through it.”