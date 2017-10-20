Natalya Talks Total Divas Cast Additions, Sheamus Launches YouTube Show, Drew Gulak

– Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week with Drew Gulak plugging this week’s WWE 205 Live, which featured another PowerPoint presentation on his plans for a better 205 Live. Gulak will give another presentation during the Kickoff pre-show at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.

– The latest Calgary Sun column from SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya is now online at this link discussing the November 1st return of Total Divas. She wrote the following on new cast members Carmella, Nia Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss:

Alexa Bliss is your feisty and adorable Raw Women’s Champion, and when we were on SmackDown together, she, Carmella and I would refer to each other as “Three disgruntled blondes.” In other words, we were bad girls having a whole lot of fun! Alexa is very open about her troubles with body image and balancing home life and work. She and Nia Jax hilariously remind me of Danny Devito and Arnold Schwarzenegger in the movie “Twins.” Just watch and you will see. Nia Jax is bold, bright and beautiful. She is not your “average girl,” as she wears her heart on her sleeve and says what she feels. Nia is a force in the ring, but she also shows a much softer side outside the squared circle, especially when she searches for love in NYC. You need to be one strong man to handle Nia, and that’s a good thing. Carmella is like Jennifer Aniston as Rachel on “Friends.” I adore this girl. She is there for you when you need her, but she finds herself in quirky situations quite often. One of the coolest aspects of this upcoming season is getting to witness the women of SmackDown Live make history in the ring competing in the first ever Money in the Bank ladder match. Carmella wins the briefcase and becomes “Miss Money in the Bank.” However, in winning this accolade, she nearly costs me my dreams of becoming the WWE Women’s Champion.

– Sheamus has launched his “Celtic Warrior Workouts” YouTube channel. As seen below, he tweeted out the channel teaser yesterday: