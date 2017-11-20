Natalya Wants Title Back, The Miz – Daniel Bryan Fallout Video, The Usos On Being The Best

– Above is video of Maryse and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz after the loss to WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin at Survivor Series last night. Maryse praises Miz and says he does not need to apologize for the loss when a smiling SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan walks up and taunts The Miz.

– Below is video of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos talking to Dasha Fuentes after their win over RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar last night. The Usos declare that they are the best in the tag team division, RAW or SmackDown.

– Natalya is focused on getting her SmackDown Women’s Title back from Charlotte Flair as she tweeted the following after Flair’s win over RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss last night: