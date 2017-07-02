NE Patriots Receive WWE Title (Photo), WWE Legend To Evaluate Talents, Seth Rollins – Xavier Woods

– Xavier Woods will begin an All-Star Madden Challenge this coming Sunday on his “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel. Woods hypes the challenge in this new video, featuring Seth Rollins:

– WWE Hall of Famer and talent scout Gerald Brisco will be evaluating wrestlers during the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Hall of Fame weekend in Waterloo, Iowa for the 7th consecutive year. The event takes place this year on Friday, July 21st from the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center. Brisco, WWE Hall of Famer JJ Dillon and a special guest will speak to the talents after the evaluation. Full details can be found at this link.

– The New England Patriots have received their custom WWE Title belt that Triple H sent on Monday following their Super Bowl 51 win on Sunday night. As seen below, Mojo Rawley tweeted good friend Rob Gronkowski with a WrestleMania 33 proposition today and included a photo of Gronk with the title at the Patriots victory celebration: