Netflix’s GLOW Show Nominated For 4 Critics’ Choice Awards

Netflix’s series on GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) has been nominated for four awards at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards.



GLOW received a Best Comedy Series nomination, while Alison Brie who plays Ruth Wilder (aka Zoya The Destroyer) received a Best Actress in a Comedy Series nomination.



Marc Maron, who plays Sam Sylvia, received a Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nomination, while Betty Gilpin, who plays Debbie Eagen (aka Liberty Belle) received a Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nomination.



The winners will be announced when the awards ceremony is screened live on January 11th, 2018 on the CW Network.