Neville Reportedly Off The Road, Backstage News On His WWE Status, The RAW Rumors

We’ve noted how multiple sources reported that Neville walked out of Monday’s RAW in Indianapolis after finding out that he would be losing to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore in the non-title main event of the show that night. The match ended up having Kalisto defeat Enzo to become the new champion but The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the plan is to put the title back on Enzo, possibly at the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view when he gets his rematch. It was also reported that Neville’s status with the company was up in the air but one source close to the situation believed that he was finished.

In an update, PWInsider reports that their sources say Neville never walked out of RAW as he was never backstage at the show, during any time on Monday. They also noted that Neville was originally scheduled to work Enzo on weekend WWE live events but he was replaced by Mustafa Ali.

According to PWI’s report, the original plan of Neville vs. Enzo was changed late in the day when it became known that Neville would not be at the show. They also note that there was talk of doing the non-title match after it was mentioned that Neville couldn’t receive a title shot due to the non-contact stipulation from the week before. Apparently they went with putting the title on Kalisto as a way to tie him to the legacy of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero as it was Eddie’s birthday. Kalisto did make a tweet dedicating the win to Eddie and Rey Mysterio, plus it was mentioned on RAW and in backstage Fallout video. Kalisto even received a congratulatory tweet back from Rey, mentioning Eddie.

Other sources report that Neville has pushed for a release from the company with the idea of going to the indies and making a name for himself outside of WWE, similar what Drew McIntyre did before he returned to WWE NXT. Neville has reportedly been unhappy with several factors, including being left off the WrestleMania 33 DVD and receiving no royalties from what is usually the best-selling WWE DVD of the year. Neville retained the WWE Cruiserweight Title over Austin Aries on the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show but all three pre-show matches were left off the version of the DVD released in the United States.

PWI adds that Neville is still under contract to the company and has not been released. However, WWE officials are not factoring The King of The Cruiserweights into any cruiserweight division plans for the time being but it is possible that the two sides come to terms and he returns to action. Neville is also not being booked for any upcoming live events or TV events. We will keep you updated on his status.