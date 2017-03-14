Neville’s WrestleMania 33 Opponent Announced, Updated Card
Austin Aries won a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match over TJ Perkins, Tony Nese, Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa on tonight’s WWE 205 Live to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. That match will take place at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.
Below is the updated WrestleMania 33 card coming out of 205 Live:
Hosts: The New Day
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins and others TBA
Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker
John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles