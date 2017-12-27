New #1 Contender For WWE NXT Championship Crowned

The new #1 contender for the WWE NXT Title was crowned on this week’s episode of WWE NXT in Winter Park, FL at the Full Sail University on the WWE Network.

Johnny Gargano defeated Aleister Black, Lars Sullivan, and Killian Dain in a Fatal 4-Way match to become the #1 contender for the NXT Title.

Gargano will now challenge Andre Almas for the NXT Title at NXT Takeover: Philly, which takes place on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will air on the WWE Network.