New #1 Contender To The WWE NXT Title Announced, Update On “Takeover: San Antonio”
Published On 12/22/2016 | News
Bobby Roode defeated Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match on tonight’s WWE NXT to become the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Roode will get his shot at the January 28th NXT “Takeover: Orlando” event during Royal Rumble weekend.
Below is the updated card for Takeover:
NXT Title Match
Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
NXT Tag Team Title Match
The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa
.@REALBobbyRoode is one step closer to making the #NXTChampionship #GLORIOUS as he celebrates becoming the new #1 Contender! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/TRvFejpr0m
— WWE (@WWE) December 22, 2016