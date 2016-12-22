wwe-nxt

New #1 Contender To The WWE NXT Title Announced, Update On “Takeover: San Antonio”

Published On 12/22/2016 | By Marc Middleton | News

Bobby Roode defeated Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match on tonight’s WWE NXT to become the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Roode will get his shot at the January 28th NXT “Takeover: Orlando” event during Royal Rumble weekend.

Below is the updated card for Takeover:

NXT Title Match
Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

NXT Tag Team Title Match
The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author