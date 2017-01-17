New Animated WWE Movie Out Today (Video), Howard Finkel Milestone, John Cena – “Today” Photo

– WWE Studios’ “Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania” is being released today with voice work from John Cena, Triple H, The Undertaker, Paige, Vince McMahon and Michael Cole. The trailer is below:

– WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel debuted at Madison Square Garden as a WWE ring announcer 40 years ago today. Below is video of the debut:

On this date 40 years ago, I made my ring announcing debut in Madison Square Garden;what a ride it's been from there! Thank you all! #proud — Howard Finkel (@howardfinkel) January 17, 2017

– John Cena returned to co-host NBC’s “Today” show this morning and squatted Al Roker, as seen in the photo below: