The Rock Answers Fans (Video), New WWE Beyond The Ring To Premiere This Week, John Cena Gym Video

– Above is The Rock’s latest Q&A video from his YouTube channel with comments on hanging out with Rob Gronkowski, Rock’s all-time favorite song, advice on how to deal with a broken heart and more.

– A new “Beyond The Ring” with The Dudley Boyz will premiere on the WWE Network this Friday at 3pm EST. This will be the documentary portion of last year’s “Straight Outta Dudleyville” DVD and Blu-ray. The synopsis reads like this:

“An intimate look at how Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley joined forces to become the most dominant tag team in Sports Entertainment history!”

– John Cena may be taking time away from WWE SmackDown right now but he’s staying busy in the gym. He tweeted the following video and wrote, “Decided 250kg wasn’t a way to end. 260kg #EarnTheDay #NeverGiveUp @WWE @WWEUniverse @Tapout”