New Hell In A Cell Match & Singles Matches Announced For The WWE HIAC PPV

We now know that the second Cell match at WWE’s October 8th Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will see SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day defend against The Usos.
Rusev vs. Randy Orton and Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler were also made for Hell In a Cell on tonight’s SmackDown episode.
Below is the updated confirmed card for the HIAC pay-per-view from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan:
Hell In a Cell Match
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Usos vs. The New Day
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya
WWE United States Title Match
Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles
Randy Orton vs. Rusev
Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler