As seen on the Monday Night Raw 25 Anniversary show in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center and in New York City at the Manhattan Center on the USA Network, The Miz defeated Roman Reigns to win the Intercontinental Title.

Who knows WHERE that turnbuckle pad went? But it doesn't matter…@mikethemiz has made history by winning the #ICTitle on #RAW25! pic.twitter.com/L6xzwS8WMn — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 23, 2018