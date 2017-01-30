ajlee-cmpunk

New CM Punk And AJ Lee Photos, Daniel Bryan Praises WWE Title Match, More On WWE – KFC Ad

– SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan tweeted the following on John Cena vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Title at Sunday night’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view:

– As seen below, former WWE Superstars CM Punk and AJ Lee attended the NHL All-Star game in Los Angeles this weekend:

– As noted, a new KFC commercial with Enzo Amore and Big Cass premiered during the WWE Royal Rumble last night. WWE sent word that the spot will air in WWE Network broadcasts until WrestleMania 33 on April 2nd. The ad, which WWE collaborated on with KFC to produce, plays off of KFC’s existing Georgia Gold campaign, which features actor Billy Zane as The Colonel. For those who missed it, you can watch below:

