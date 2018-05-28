New Competitor Added To Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Sasha Banks beat Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Mickie James, Bayley, and Dana Brooke in a Last Chance Qualifying Gauntlet Match on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Richmond, VA at the Richmond Coliseum to earn the final spot in the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match at the upcoming MITB PPV event.

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, June 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets.