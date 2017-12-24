New Content Coming To The WWE Network This Week

The following are the new programs airing on the WWE Network this week:
* Monday: Ride Along will air at 11:06 PM EST:
“Buckle up for the Best of WWE Ride Along, as Superstars from RAW and SmackDown Live engage in freeway follies and hilarious highway hijinks!”
* Tuesday: WWE 205 Live at 10 PM EST:
“The greatest performers from WWE’s Cruiserweight division showcase their unparalleled abilities on 205 Live!”
* Wednesday: A new episode of NXT at 8 PM EST:
“Aleister Black, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, and Johnny Gargano compete to become the new Number One Contender for the NXT Championship!”
The following are the new programs airing on the WWE Network this week: