New Content Coming To The WWE Network This Week

The following are the new programs airing on the WWE Network this week:



– Monday: New episode of Ride Along will air at 11:06 PM EST:



“On the eve of the Royal Rumble, The Miz and his Miztourage bring the Magical Miztery Tour on the road, while The Revival travels old school.”



– Tuesday: WWE 205 Live at 10:30 PM EST:



“The greatest performers from WWE’s Cruiserweight division showcase their unparalleled abilities on 205 Live!”



– Wednesday: A new episode of NXT at 8 PM EST:



“The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic returns with a first-round match between The Authors of Pain and TM61!”

