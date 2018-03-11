New Content Coming To The WWE Network This Week

The following are the new programs airing on the WWE Network this week:
– Monday: New episode of Photo Shoot will air at 11:06 PM EST:
“Always outspoken as a manager in the ring or as a creative voice behind-the-scenes, Jim Cornette pulls no punches on WWE Photo Shoot!”
– Tuesday: WWE 205 Live at 10:30 PM EST:
“The greatest performers from WWE’s Cruiserweight division showcase their unparalleled abilities on 205 Live!”
– Wednesday: A new episode of NXT at 8 PM EST:
“The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic continues with two first-round bouts. Pete Dunne defends the WWE United Kingdom Title against Adam Cole.”
