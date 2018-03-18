New Content Coming To The WWE Network This Week

By
Andrew Ravens
-

The following are the new programs airing on the WWE Network this week:

– Monday: New episode of WWE 24 will air at 11:06 PM EST:

“Female Superstars are redefining sports entertainment with groundbreaking matches and the addition of Ronda Rousey to a star-studded roster.”

– Tuesday: WWE 205 Live at 10:30 PM EST:

“The greatest performers from WWE’s Cruiserweight division showcase their unparalleled abilities on 205 Live!”

– Wednesday: A new episode of NXT at 8 PM EST:

“NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon returns to in-ring competition against Aliyah. Round 1 of The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic continues.”

