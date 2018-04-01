New Content Coming To The WWE Network This Week

The following are the new programs airing on the WWE Network this week:

– Monday: New episode of WWE Ride Along will air at 11:06 PM EST:

A new edition of WWE Ride Along featuring Bobby Roode and AJ Styles in one vehicle and Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh in another vehicle.

– Tuesday: WWE 205 Live at 10:30 PM EST:

“The greatest performers from WWE’s Cruiserweight division showcase their unparalleled abilities on 205 Live!”

– Wednesday: A new episode of NXT at 8 PM EST:

Pete Dunne & Roderick Strong vs. The Authors of Pain in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals, as well as Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain.