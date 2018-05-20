New Content Coming To The WWE Network This Week

The following are the new programs airing on the WWE Network this week:

– Monday: New episode of WWE Table for 3 will air at 11:06 PM EST:

The episode will feature the first ever foursome on “Table for 3” with The Hardys and Edge and Christian.

– Tuesday: WWE 205 Live at 10:30 PM EST:

“The greatest performers from WWE’s Cruiserweight division showcase their unparalleled abilities on 205 Live!”

– Wednesday: A new episode of NXT at 8 PM EST:

The episode will feature Velveteen Dream and Ricochet vs. Lars Sullivan in a handicap match, Heavy Machinery vs. TM 61.