New Content Coming To The WWE Network This Week

The following are the new programs airing on the WWE Network this week:

– Monday: The documentary on the life of Bruno Sammartino will air at 11:06 PM EST:

“Witness the life and career of the most celebrated athlete in Madison Square Garden history, the ‘Living Legend’ Bruno Sammartino!”

– Tuesday: WWE 205 Live at 10:30 PM EST:

“The greatest performers from WWE’s Cruiserweight division showcase their unparalleled abilities on 205 Live!”

– Wednesday: A new episode of NXT at 8 PM EST:

“Dakota Kai challenges Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship!”