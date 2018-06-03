New Content Coming To The WWE Network This Week

The following are the new programs airing on the WWE Network this week:



– Monday: New episode of WWE Photo Shoot will air at 11:06 PM EST:



“All aboard! The Godfather’s got nothing but love, laughter, and loads of unique insight when looking at photos from his Hall of Fame career!”



– Tuesday: WWE 205 Live at 10:30 PM EST:



“The greatest performers from WWE’s Cruiserweight division showcase their unparalleled abilities on 205 Live!”



– Wednesday: A new episode of NXT at 8 PM EST:



“Tommaso Ciampa is live at Full Sail to address his Chicago Street Fight at NXT TakeOver!”



– Thursday: WWE UK Tournament Bracketology at 8 PM EST:

“Charly Caruso and Nigel McGuinness offer in-depth analysis of the United Kingdom Championship Tournament! Featuring special guest Triple H!”