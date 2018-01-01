New Content Coming To The WWE Network This Week

The following are the new programs airing on the WWE Network this week:



* Monday: Photo Shoot will air at 11:06 PM EST:



“Witness The Miz at his most unfiltered – as he reacts to, and ‘shoots’ on a series of photographs from every aspect of his Must-See Career!”



* Tuesday: WWE 205 Live at 10 PM EST:



“The greatest performers from WWE’s Cruiserweight division showcase their unparalleled abilities on 205 Live!”



* Wednesday: A new episode of NXT at 8 PM EST:



“In a special extended episode, take a look back at the very Best of NXT from 2017!”