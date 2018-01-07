New Content Coming To The WWE Network This Week

The following are the new programs airing on the WWE Network this week:



* Monday: Straight to the Source will air at 11:06 PM EST:



“Want the lowdown on the ‘Certified G’? Find out as Corey Graves dishes the dirt and goes Straight to the Source himself, Enzo Amore!”



* Tuesday: WWE 205 Live at 10 PM EST:



“The greatest performers from WWE’s Cruiserweight division showcase their unparalleled abilities on 205 Live!”



* Wednesday: A new episode of NXT at 8 PM EST:



“The Undisputed ERA defends the NXT Tag Team Championship against SAnitY!”

