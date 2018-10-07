New Content Coming To The WWE Network This Week

The following are the new programs airing on the WWE Network this week:



– Monday: New episode of WWE Ride Along will air at 11:06 PM EST:



“Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch go on a shopping spree before their falling out, while Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville enjoy a donut delight!”



– Wednesday: WWE 205 Live at 7 PM EST:



“The greatest performers from WWE’s Cruiserweight division showcase their unparalleled abilities on 205 Live!”



– Wednesday: A new episode of NXT at 8 PM EST:

“Ricochet defends the North American Championship against Pete Dunne and Adam Cole in a Triple Threat Match!”

– Wednesday: A new episode of Mae Young Classic at 9 PM EST:



“MYC Round 2 concludes with Io Shirai vs. Zeuxis, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Xia Li, Tegan Nox vs. Nicole Matthews and Mia Yim vs. Kaitlyn!”