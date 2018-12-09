New Content Coming To The WWE Network This Week

The following are the new programs airing on the WWE Network this week:



– Monday: New episode of WWE Edge and Christian Show will air at 11:06 PM EST:

“Witness the whirlwind journey to success by an unknown Superstar! Plus, a musical performance for the ages and the return of ice cream bars!”



– Wednesday: WWE NXT UK at PM EST:

“Eddie Dennis and ‘Bomber’ Dave Mastiff meet in a hard-hitting main event. Zack Gibson and James Drake make their intentions known.”



– Wednesday: WWE 205 Live at 7 PM EST:



“The greatest performers from WWE’s Cruiserweight division showcase their unparalleled abilities.” (Announced: Buddy Murphy vs Noam Dar and Cedric Alexander vs Tony Nese)



– Wednesday: A new episode of NXT at 8 PM EST:

“NXT North American Champion Ricochet defends his Title against a mystery opponent!”



