New Content Coming To The WWE Network This Week

The following are the new programs airing on the WWE Network this week:



– Sunday: New episode of Edge & Christian Show will air at 10:30 PM EST:

“Edge and Christian look to fit in on the mean streets of Greenwich, Heath Slater’s got more kids, and class is in session with Jeff Jarrett!”



– Wednesday: WWE NXT UK at PM EST:

“The NXT UK Women’s Championship is on the line, as Rhea Ripley defends her title against Isla Dawn. Plus, Moustache Mountain and more!”



– Wednesday: WWE 205 Live at 7 PM EST:



“The greatest performers from WWE’s Cruiserweight division showcase their unparalleled abilities on 205 Live!”



– Wednesday: A new episode of NXT at 8 PM EST:

“Aleister Black battles Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage Match, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke make their in-ring debuts, and more!”

