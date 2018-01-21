New Content Coming To The WWE Network This Week

The following are the new programs airing on the WWE Network this week:



– Monday: New episode of Ride Along will air at 11:06 PM EST:



“Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn take the Yep Movement on the road, meanwhile The Usos and Naomi play an epic game of Tag Team Tune Challenge!”



– Tuesday: WWE 205 Live at 10:30 PM EST:



“The greatest performers from WWE’s Cruiserweight division showcase their unparalleled abilities on 205 Live!”



– Wednesday: A new episode of NXT at 8 PM EST:



* Johnny Gargano vs. The Velveteen Dream in a Number One Contender’s match for the NXT Championship at TakeOver: Philadelphia.

* NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon and challenger Shanya Baszler have a sitdown before their showdown at TakeOver: Philadelphia.

* No Way José is set for action.