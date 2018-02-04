New Content Coming To The WWE Network This Week

The following are the new programs airing on the WWE Network this week:



– Monday: New episode of Photo Shoot will air at 11:06 PM EST:



“Sports entertainment’s King of Controversy takes a photographic journey to set the record straight on urban legends of his notorious career.”



– Tuesday: WWE 205 Live at 10:30 PM EST:



“The greatest performers from WWE’s Cruiserweight division showcase their unparalleled abilities on 205 Live!”



– Wednesday: A new episode of NXT at 8 PM EST:

“After a heartbreaking loss at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia, Johnny Gargano appears live at NXT.” (Also announced: Undisputed Era vs SAnitY for NXT Tag Titles and Adam Cole vs Killian Dain)