New Content Coming To The WWE Network This Week: Table for 3, NXT, More

The following are the new programs airing on the WWE Network this week:



– Monday: New episode of WWE Table for 3 will air at 11:06 PM EST:



“Shane McMahon, Kurt Angle and AJ Styles discuss their past rivalries, and how their respect for one another forged everlasting friendships.”



– Tuesday: WWE 205 Live at 10:30 PM EST:



“The greatest performers from WWE’s Cruiserweight division showcase their unparalleled abilities on 205 Live!”



– Wednesday: A new episode of NXT at 8 PM EST:

“Kassius Ohno goes one-on-one with Tommaso Ciampa in the main event. Plus, EC3 makes his in-ring debut at Full Sail!”



