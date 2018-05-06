New Content Coming To The WWE Network This Week: Table for 3, NXT, More

By
Andrew Ravens
-

The following are the new programs airing on the WWE Network this week:

– Monday: New episode of WWE Table for 3 will air at 11:06 PM EST:

“Shane McMahon, Kurt Angle and AJ Styles discuss their past rivalries, and how their respect for one another forged everlasting friendships.”

– Tuesday: WWE 205 Live at 10:30 PM EST:

“The greatest performers from WWE’s Cruiserweight division showcase their unparalleled abilities on 205 Live!”

– Wednesday: A new episode of NXT at 8 PM EST:

“Kassius Ohno goes one-on-one with Tommaso Ciampa in the main event. Plus, EC3 makes his in-ring debut at Full Sail!”

