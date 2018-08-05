New Content Coming To The WWE Network This Week: Table For 3, NXT, More

The following are the new programs airing on the WWE Network this week:



– Monday: New episode of Table for 3 will air at 11:06 PM EST:



“Three of the most powerful WWE Women’s Champions, Nia Jax, Natalya and Beth Phoenix, share stories from their incredible careers.”



– Tuesday: WWE 205 Live at 10:30 PM EST:



“The greatest performers from WWE’s Cruiserweight division showcase their unparalleled abilities on 205 Live!”



– Wednesday: A new episode of NXT at 8 PM EST:

“Aleister Black looks for revenge against Johnny Gargano. Plus, Keith Lee, Ricochet, Nikki Cross, and many more in action!”

