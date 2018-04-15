New Content Coming To The WWE Network This Week: WWE Ride Along, NXT, More

By
Andrew Ravens
-

The following are the new programs airing on the WWE Network this week:

– Monday: New episode of WWE Ride Along will air at 11:06 PM EST:

“The New Day turns Ride Along into their own personal pancake party. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin bond together en route to Dayton.”

– Tuesday: WWE 205 Live at 10:30 PM EST:

“The greatest performers from WWE’s Cruiserweight division showcase their unparalleled abilities on 205 Live!”

– Wednesday: A new episode of NXT at 8 PM EST:

“Johnny Gargano makes his return to NXT. Killian Dain and Lars Sullivan do battle in a No Disqualification Match.”

