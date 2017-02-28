New Cryptic Video From Erick Rowan, WWE Legend Parties After Indie Event (Video), WWE Stock Down

– Hannibal TV posted this video of WWE Legend The Honky Tonk Man having a night out after a Great North Wrestling event in Canada:

– WWE stock was down 2.24% today, closing at $20.98 per share. Today’s high was $21.45 and the low was $20.96.

– We’ve noted how Erick Rowan has been training at the WWE Performance Center as he works towards a return to the ring. He continues to post cryptic videos on Twitter as he posted the following today: